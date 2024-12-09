Companies / Industrials

Adani Group announces $88bn investment to develop Rajasthan

The latest investments will be made in sectors including renewable energy, cement and logistics, says MD

09 December 2024 - 16:29
by Sethuraman NR
The logo of the Adani Group is seen on the facade of its Corporate House on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India. File photo :AMIT DAVE/REUTERS
India’s Adani Group will invest more than 7.5-trillion rupees ($88.5bn) in the northwestern state of Rajasthan, a top executive said on Monday, marking the group’s first major investment since the US indictment of its billionaire founder.

The announcement, at an event in Jaipur city attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, comes less than a month after US authorities accused founder Gautam Adani and some top executives of being part of a scheme to pay bribes worth $265m to secure Indian power supply contracts.

The group has called the charges “baseless”.

The indictment has sparked political wrangling in India as many opposition parties accuse Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of favouring Adani and blocking investigations against him in India, allegations both have denied.

Modi’s BJP has said it had no reason to defend Adani and that the law will take its course.

The allegations have raised concerns among some partners and investors of the group, with at least one Indian state reviewing its power deal with Adani and TotalEnergies halting further investments in the conglomerate.

However, Adani’s finance chief said last month that the group’s investment plans remained on track.

Cement and green energy

The latest investments — valued at more than half the group’s $159bn valuation — will be made in sectors including renewable energy, cement and logistics, said Karan Adani, MD of Adani Ports.

More than 50% of the investments will be made over the next five years, Adani said, and there are plans to set up four new cement plants to build additional capacity of 6-million tonnes per annum.

The group also plans to build the world’s biggest integrated green energy ecosystem involving 100GW of renewable energy, 2-million tonnes of hydrogen and 1.8GW of pumped hydro storage, Adani said.

The group’s clean energy arm, Adani Green, is already building an energy park in the western state of Gujarat with a production capacity of 50GW by 2030.

Reuters

Indian banks review Adani exposure in wake of US bribery allegations

Opposition accuses Prime Minister Modi of favouring Gautam Adani and blocking investigations against him
Companies
1 week ago

Adani bribery charges fail to put investors off India

Group’s alleged disclosure lapses expected to lead to broader scrutiny and more intense due diligence
Companies
1 week ago

Tanzania to keep container terminal agreement with Adani

Deal with Adani Ports remains a legal contract, Tanzania Ports Authority director-general says
Companies
1 week ago

Kenya’s Ruto drops more than $2.5bn of Adani deals after US indictment

Adani Group involved in multibillion-dollar airport and power transmission deals, which have drawn sharp criticism
World
2 weeks ago
