WATCH: Construction activity picks up in third quarter

Business Day TV speaks to independent analyst Roelof Botha

06 December 2024 - 13:48
by Business Day TV
Activity in SA’s construction industry picked up in the third quarter, according to the Afrimat Construction Index. To discuss the data in more detail, Business Day TV caught up with independent analyst Roelof Botha.

