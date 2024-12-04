Super Group to dispose of stake in SG Fleet for R7.5bn
After expenses and settling up to R1.96bn of debt, Super Group will distribute about R16.30 per share to shareholders
04 December 2024 - 09:34
Transport and logistics group Super Group is to sell its 53.584% interest in SG Fleet Group for A$641.4m (R7.53bn) and after expenses and settling debt, will distribute about R16.30 per share to shareholders.
Australian Stock Exchange-listed SG Fleet announced on Wednesday it has entered into a scheme implementation deed with Westmann Bidco, an entity owned and controlled by funds managed and advised by Pacific Equity Partners, under which Bidco has agreed to acquire 100% of the SG Fleet shares for a cash consideration of A$3.50 per share...
