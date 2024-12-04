Nampak cements its canning dominance with deciduous fruit contracts
Deals “a step change in profitability” for the group’s diversified segment
04 December 2024 - 05:00
Nampak is expanding its presence in the deciduous fruit canning sector after agreements to supply Tiger Brands’ Langeberg & Ashton Foods (L&AF) coupled with a “significant” deal with private label manufacturer Giants Canning.
This comes as the JSE-listed packaging manufacturer shifts into the second phase of its turnaround plan and looks to leverage off the high demand for can packaging...
