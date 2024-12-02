Nampak’s turnaround strategy bears fruit

Packaging group Nampak has reported higher earnings as it reaps the benefits of its turnaround strategy.
Group revenue from continuing operations rose 1% to R9.96bn, supported by increases of 4% and 6% in Beverage SA and Beverage Angola, respectively, partially offset by a 7% decline in revenue in Diversified SA. The stronger rand had a negative effect on the translation of Angola’s revenue to rand.
Operating profit came in at R1.72bn after a loss of R1.04bn a year ago, and it reported a profit for the year of R626m after a R2.21bn loss a year ago, supported by improved trading results; the positive contribution from capital and other items; asset impairment reversals; and lower net interest.
Trading profit increased by 140% to R1bn assisted by improvements of 47% in Beverage SA, 60% in Beverage Angola and 937% in Diversified SA, partially offset by non-recurring restructuring costs.
Headline earnings per share (HEPS) from continuing operations rose to 1,378c from a loss of 46,811.7c before.
Nampak recorded reversals of asset impairment losses of R471m. These were due to net impairment reversals of R273m and R234m related to Diversified SA and Beverage Angola, respectively, reflecting the improved outlook for these operations. This compares favourably to net impairment losses of R1.1bn in the prior year.
Net finance costs decreased by 24% to R926m despite persistently high interest rates compared with the prior year, coupled with on-average higher investment in working capital due to the effect of a cyber breach in March.
The funding of R222m for the Springs Line 2 expansion used cash from internally generated sources that would otherwise have been used to settle interest-bearing debt. The group incurred R32m of refinancing transaction costs compared with R335m in 2023.
The group said the success of its turnaround strategy was evidenced by the strong financial recovery, including effective revenue growth management, cost and inefficiency extraction, profitability, and positive cash flow. This was augmented by the successful refinancing, numerous divestitures of noncore assets in line with the asset disposal plan and the implementation of a sustainable business model.
It was essential that the Line 2 Springs capital expansion operated at the installed capacity to fully capitalise on the category growth opportunity and consumers' demand for the 500ml large format can offering, it said.
The additional capacity would provide further impetus to the growth trajectory, it said.
The transfer of the spare line from Angola to SA would provide further capacity for this growing market. Nampak Angola is well positioned to capitalise on any economic growth in that country.
Nampak, which recently announced the sale of its 51.43% holding in Nampak Zimbabwe to TSL for $255m, is valued at R3.9bn on the JSE.
“The outlook for Nampak is promising. The focus on the turnaround agenda and corporate activity mostly gives way to a deepened focus on the core business, which is well capitalised and poised for growth and sustained earnings,” it said.
