Nampak’s big can turnaround plan bears fruit
02 December 2024 - 07:51
UPDATED 02 December 2024 - 20:10
Packaging manufacturer Nampak has allocated further capex to facilitate the relocation of a spare line from Angola to SA, after sorting out the teething problems during the installation of a new 500ml production line in Gauteng that hindered its output.
CEO Phil Roux said the group was entering the second phase of its strategy, centred on growth activities and capitalising on consumer trends...
