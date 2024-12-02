Invicta not deterred from offshore strategy despite forex hits
Global supplier of industrial consumables, machinery and spare parts is positive on its expansion plan
02 December 2024 - 05:00
Invicta, which focuses on the industrial and auto-agricultural sectors, plans to reduce its debt load in the second half after suffering foreign exchange losses in the first half due to a stronger rand.
The JSE-listed firm, chaired by Christo Wiese, said it remained on the hunt for cash-generating businesses to acquire and was committed to an offshore expansion strategy...
