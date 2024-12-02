Aveng sells its shares in Dimopoint for R96m
The proceeds from the sale will be used to strengthen Aveng's financial position
02 December 2024 - 08:15
Aveng has sold the shares it owns in property holding and investment company Dimopoint to Collins Property Group, for R96m in cash.
The transaction, executed through its unit Aveng Africa, is effective from December 1...
