Two Murray & Roberts board members, chair included, quit
Clifford Raphiri appointed as interim chair of the M&R board with effect from December 1
28 November 2024 - 19:40
Just days after asking the JSE to halt share trading while two of its businesses entered business rescue proceedings, Murray & Roberts (M&R) on Thursday announced the resignation of group chair Suresh Kana, with effect from November 30, while nonexecutive director Jesmane Boggenpoel will leave in mid-December.
Kana steps down from the role after having been appointed in July 2015...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.