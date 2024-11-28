Shell says it has eager suitors for retail network
The move forms part of the giant’s programme to exit many of its downstream businesses
Shell Downstream SA chair Aluwani Museisi says the proposed sale of its noncore retail business has piqued interest from a plethora of possible bidders wanting to snap up the strategically located assets.
After a comprehensive review of the downstream and renewables businesses across all regions in May, the British multinational oil and gas company announced it was disposing of its “noncore” retail business, (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/companies/energy/2024-05-06-shell-to-keep-upstream-operations-in-sa-but-quits-forecourts/) which houses its service stations, and turning its focus to its upstream operations — which are facing serious legal challenges from environmental groups...
