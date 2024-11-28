Market welcomes Nampak earnings breakdown
The company shows that it is making strides in its turnaround efforts
After furnishing investors with more information about the factors behind Nampak’s earnings, which rose year on year but slipped from the halfway mark, Nampak’s shares surged as much as 11% on Thursday morning.
Despite posting a positive update on significantly improved annual earnings (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/companies/industrials/2024-11-27-nampak-to-report-higher-earnings/)ahead of final results expected on December 2, Nampak shares fell 12.5% to R400.76 on Wednesday when it told investors it expected to report headline earnings per share (HEPS) from continuing operations for the year ended September of 3,100c-3,500c...
