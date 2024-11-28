AECI reports profit pressure as mining output and ammonia prices fall
Diversified explosive and chemicals group still confident it can double profitability of core business by 2026
28 November 2024 - 19:43
Diversified explosive and chemicals group AECI says lower ammonia prices and sales volumes in the SA market, with a drop in domestic mining production, caused a double-digit drop in earnings for the 10 months to end-October.
Despite the challenging operating environment, AECI remains confident that it can achieve its strategic objective of doubling the profitability of its core business by 2026 through its planned restructuring and concurrent divestitures...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.