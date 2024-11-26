Increased activity helps Stefanutti Stocks bounce back
Headline earnings per share recovered to 13.23c from a loss per share of 22.41c a year ago
26 November 2024 - 11:02
Multidisciplinary construction group Stefanutti Stocks returned to profitability in the half-year to end-August, citing increased activity and better operational performance.
The future of Stefanutti Stocks, one of the few construction stocks still listed on the JSE, is dependent on the successful execution of its restructuring plan that began in 2019 to achieve its turnaround goals...
