WATCH: Unpacking Barloworld’s full-year results with CEO Dominic Sewela

Business Day TV speaks with Dominic Sewela, CEO of Barloworld

25 November 2024 - 20:06
Barloworld Automotive and Logistics offices in Centurion. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Barloworld Automotive and Logistics offices in Centurion. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Barloworld has reported lower full-year earnings in a challenging trading environment. Business Day TV spoke to the diversified industrial group’s CEO, Dominic Sewela, for more insight.

