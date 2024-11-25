S&P Global’s positive outlook on SA’s credit rating and halt in load-shedding contribute to the currency’s stability
Invicta has reported a 14% slump in half-year headline earnings per share due to a strong rand. Business Day TV caught up with the firm’s CEO, Steve Joffe, for more details.
WATCH: Strong rand weighs on Invicta’s half-year earnings
Business Day TV spoke to Steven Joffe, CEO of Invicta
