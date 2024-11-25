Super Group shares soar as Australian unit gets indicative proposal
Pacific Equity Partners has made an indicative proposal to acquire all of the shares in SG Fleet at A$3.50 per share
25 November 2024 - 10:45
Shares in transport and logistics group Super Group soared on Monday on news that its Australian unit SG Fleet was in discussions with Pacific Equity Partners (PEP) for it to acquire all of SG Fleet’s shares.
At 10.20am, Super Group’s shares were up 20.33% at R28.41...
