Behind Harith’s R6.5bn infrastructure power play
Deal positions Harith Infraco as one of the powerhouses in the African infrastructure investment landscape
In a R6.5bn deal that opens a new chapter in one of Africa’s most ambitious infrastructure projects, Harith General Partners has teamed up with SA investors to buy a fund with stakes in Lanseria International Airport and power generation assets in five countries on the continent.
In the transaction, Harith, one of the biggest names in Africa’s private equity space, has joined forces with Zungu Investments, an outfit led by iOCO, formerly EOH, and the owner of AmaZulu Football Club, Sandile Zungu, as well as Mergence Investment Managers, a Sub-Saharan Africa-focused asset manager. It marks the end of the Pan-African Infrastructure Development Fund (PAIDF) 1’s 18-year transformative investment journey...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.