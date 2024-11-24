Companies / Industrials

Lay-offs, plant closures inevitable to cut costs, VW boss tells newspaper

Thomas Schaefer’s comments further deepen a conflict with unions, who have threatened strikes at the carmaker from December

24 November 2024 - 14:32
by Christoph Steitz
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
VW CEO Thomas Schaefer. Picture: SUMAYA HISHAM/REUTERS
VW CEO Thomas Schaefer. Picture: SUMAYA HISHAM/REUTERS

Frankfurt— Volkswagen sees no chance of avoiding lay-offs and plant closures to cut €4bn in costs, the brand’s CEO said in a newspaper interview, amid an escalating dispute with workers.

Thomas Schaefer’s comments further deepen a conflict with unions, who have threatened strikes at the carmaker from December and have asked the company to present solutions in ongoing negotiations over pay and capacity that exclude factory closures and major job cuts.

“Ultimately, any solution must reduce overcapacity and costs. We can’t just stick a Band-Aid on it and keep dragging it along. That would come back to bite us later in a serious way,” Schaefer told weekly Welt am Sonntag.

Schaefer said most of the envisaged job cuts at the German carmaker, which the group has not quantified, could be done via normal attrition and early retirement, adding that this would not be enough.

“It would simply take too long. There is no point in delaying restructuring until 2035. By then, our competition would have left us behind,” he said, adding VW’s restructuring should rather be done within three to four years.

Apart from job cuts and plant closures, Volkswagen has also asked workers at the VW AG unit, which is at the heart of the current conflict, to take a 10% pay cut.

Schaefer said there was no hope that demand in Europe would recover significantly. He also noted that labour costs in Volkswagen’s German sites were about twice as high as those of peers and VW’s own sites in southern and Eastern Europe.

He said ongoing savings efforts had resulted in a positive effect on profits of about €7.5bn, adding €4bn more in savings were needed.

Schaefer said the company now saw no possibility to avoid plant closures in Germany, adding potential shutdowns not only referred to vehicle factories, but also to component sites.

Reuters

VW union demands ‘big step’ from management as strikes loom

Carmaker rejects workers’ proposal to forgo bonuses in return for no plant closures
Companies
3 days ago

Toyota and VW top picks as WeBuyCars rakes in R23bn in sales

Motor group says operational efficiencies, higher inventory turns and cost efficiencies boost earnings
Companies
6 days ago

VW ups investment in EV carmaker Rivian to $5.8bn

The joint venture will develop electric vehicle architecture and software
Life
1 week ago

Volkswagen to launch a more affordable Golf in SA next year

Golf 1.4 TSI will arrive early in 2025 to be followed later by updated GTI and R models
Life
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
M&R suspends trading of shares as division enters ...
Companies / Industrials
2.
Top court rules in favour of Glencore in ...
Companies / Mining
3.
Spar gets R2bn to exit Polish disaster
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
SAA logs first profit since 2012
Companies / Transport & Tourism
5.
Ninety One to add R400bn in assets in mega deal ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

VW union demands ‘big step’ from management as strikes loom

Companies / Industrials

VW faces strikes over plant closures as profits plunge

Life / Motoring

German workers stage nationwide strikes

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.