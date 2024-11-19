Sappi hunkers down to reduce debt
19 November 2024 - 18:52
Diversified industrial materials group Sappi says it is making progress in its plan to lessen its exposure to the dwindling graphic paper market as it prepares to commission the $418m Somerset mill in the US in 2025.
CEO Steve Binnie said as the paper and packaging group’s strategy gained traction, Sappi planned to use the second half of 2025 and 2026 year to reduce debt, with growth and expansion of its SA packaging capabilities on the cards for post-2027...
