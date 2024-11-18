Companies / Industrials

Tesla gains on report Trump team plans to ease rules for self-driving cars

Current state-by-state approval process required for SDVs described as ‘incredibly painful’ by Elon Musk

18 November 2024 - 21:23
by Akash Sriram and Abhirup Roy
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
A Tesla Model 3 vehicle drives using FSD (Full Self-Driving) in Encinitas, California, the US, October 18 2023. Picture: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE
A Tesla Model 3 vehicle drives using FSD (Full Self-Driving) in Encinitas, California, the US, October 18 2023. Picture: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

Bengaluru — Tesla shares rose more than 6% on Monday after Bloomberg News reported that president-elect Donald Trump’s transition team was planning to set up federal regulations for autonomous vehicles.

The report comes days after Trump named the automaker’s CEO, Elon Musk, as a co-head of the incoming administration’s government efficiency department.

Trump’s team is looking for policy leaders for the transport department to develop a federal regulatory framework, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Last month, Musk criticised the state-by-state approval process, required for self-driving vehicles, as “incredibly painful”, weeks after unveiling a two-seat “Cybercab” robotaxi without a steering wheel and foot pedals, set to go into production in 2026.

“A unified federal regulation could streamline this (approval process), allowing Tesla to push forward more rapidly with FSD testing,” said Mamta Valechha, analyst at Quilter Cheviot.

US president-elect Donald Trump and Elon Musk at an America First Policy Institute gala at Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, the US, November 14 2024. Picture: REUTERS/CAR;PS BARRIA
US president-elect Donald Trump and Elon Musk at an America First Policy Institute gala at Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, the US, November 14 2024. Picture: REUTERS/CAR;PS BARRIA

However, the regulation is not the primary barrier holding Tesla back at the moment, it is the company’s full self-driving (FSD) driver assistance software that is still not fully autonomous and requires driver supervision.

The FSD technology, which has been in development for more than four years, is also under a US auto safety body investigation, after four reported collisions involving Tesla vehicles equipped with the software, including a 2023 fatal crash.

Trump’s victory has propelled the company past a $1-trillion market valuation mark, with shares surging nearly 28% since November 5, as investors hope Musk’s close ties to the White House would ease regulation for self-driving vehicles.

The steep climb has also pushed the stock’s price-to-earning multiple, a common benchmark for valuing shares, well above automakers such as Ford Motor and General Motors, and even tech giants such as Apple and Nvidia.

Reuters

Musk seeks ‘high IQ’ staff for efficiency panel

Panel head Vivek Ramaswamy says weekly livestreams will begin soon
World
1 day ago

Tesla issues sixth Cybertruck recall this year

Loss of drive power could increase risk of a crash, the EV maker says
Life
5 days ago

Elon Musk, promoter of dogecoin, to co-lead Doge in Trump regime

The newly created department of government efficiency is an entity Trump says will operate outside the confines of government
World
5 days ago

Tesla soars past $1-trillion valuation on Republican victory

Musk could convince Trump to establish federal autonomous vehicle rules
Companies
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Woolworths launches probe into counterfeit ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
MultiChoice bets its future on Showmax and video ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
NSFAS challenges divide student housing market ...
Companies / Property
4.
Q&A: Sola walks fine line between renewables, ...
Companies / Energy
5.
Consortium readies to snap up Barloworld
Companies / Industrials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.