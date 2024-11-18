PPC is banking on turnaround to ‘awaken the giant’
CEO Matias Cardarelli targets 20% rise in production on promising outlook
18 November 2024 - 09:19
UPDATED 18 November 2024 - 19:44
PPC has expressed optimism for financial 2025, citing impending tenders and an expected local infrastructure boom.
As it continues to trudge back to profitability by ramping up operational efficiency and competitive production costs, CEO Matias Cardarelli said the JSE-listed group was aiming for a 20% rise in production in the medium to long term as it looks to reclaim market share...
