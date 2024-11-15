Consortium readies to snap up Barloworld
An acquisition offer by a consortium including a trust owned by the CEO and Saudi Arabia’s Zahid group is brewing
The shares of the diversified industrial group Barloworld were poised for their highest one-day gain in seven months after the company told shareholders that it was advancing in ongoing negotiations with a group of investors that were looking to purchase all of the issued common shares of Barloworld if the talks are successful.
Acting through a recently formed special purpose vehicle called Newco, the consortium is ultimately made up of Entsha, a recently incorporated SA company owned by The Katlego Le Masego Trust owned by CEO Dominic Sewela and his family, which will have the opportunity to exercise 51% of the voting rights in Newco...
