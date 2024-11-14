Treasury mulls over rules to limit hazardous use of alcohol
Setting a minimum price for products is one of the proposals
14 November 2024 - 14:53
National Treasury is proposing many measures to limit the hazardous use of alcohol in SA, in a process that could potentially see a change in how the lucrative sector will be taxed.
One of the proposals is setting a minimum price for alcoholic beverages...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.