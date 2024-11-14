Companies / Industrials

Stefanutti Stocks expects earnings to jump after restating results

BL Premium
14 November 2024 - 18:37
by Michelle Gumede

Stefanutti Stocks says it expects to return to profitability when it reports its half-year financial results later in November.

The JSE-listed group had to restate the previous period’s results, having started a disposal programme in line with its restructuring plan that included selling some of the operations that were deemed discontinued...

Subscribe now to unlock this article.

Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).

There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.

Cancel anytime.

Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.