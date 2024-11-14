Competition bodies give Bidvest thumbs up to acquire Spec Systems
Armed with a €395m global war chest and R16bn locally for acquisitions, Bidvest concluded 11 acquisitions in the financial year to end-June
14 November 2024 - 11:05
The Competition Tribunal has granted unconditional approval for the proposed merger between Spec Systems, a provider of printing and mobility technology and solutions, and Bidvest’s Branded Products business.
With operations in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban, Spec Systems, provides thermal labels, bar code scanners, ruggedised mobile computers, thermal transfer ribbons, self-adhesive labels, point-of-sale printers, portable label printers, and associated software and consumables...
