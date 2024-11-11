Companies / Industrials

WATCH: Mining division gives Omnia a boost during its first half

11 November 2024 - 20:04
by Business Day TV
Omnia Holdings CEO Seelan Gobalsamy. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Omnia Holdings CEO Seelan Gobalsamy. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Omnia’s mining segment delivered a strong performance during the group’s first half, helping to cushion the impact of the drought on the group’s fertiliser business. Business Day TV sat down with Omnia CEO Seelan Gobalsamy for more insight.

