Omnia Holdings CEO Seelan Gobalsamy. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Omnia’s mining segment delivered a strong performance during the group’s first half, helping to cushion the impact of the drought on the group’s fertiliser business. Business Day TV sat down with Omnia CEO Seelan Gobalsamy for more insight.
WATCH: Mining division gives Omnia a boost during its first half
Business Day TV speaks to Seelan Gobalsamy, CEO of Omnia
