WATCH: How Raubex delivered ‘sterling’ half-year results

Business Day TV spoke to Raubex CEO Felicia Msiza

11 November 2024 - 20:07
Raubex CEO Felicia Msiza. Picture: SUPPLIED
Infrastructure development and construction materials supply group Raubex has posted a near 50% increase in half-year headline earnings per share. The firm has described the results as “sterling”. Business Day TV caught up with Raubex CEO Felicia Msiza.

