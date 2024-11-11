Infrastructure development and construction materials supply group Raubex has posted a near 50% increase in half-year headline earnings per share. The firm has described the results as “sterling”. Business Day TV caught up with Raubex CEO Felicia Msiza.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: How Raubex delivered ‘sterling’ half-year results
Business Day TV spoke to Raubex CEO Felicia Msiza
Infrastructure development and construction materials supply group Raubex has posted a near 50% increase in half-year headline earnings per share. The firm has described the results as “sterling”. Business Day TV caught up with Raubex CEO Felicia Msiza.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
WATCH: Market Report
WATCH: Sanlam extends its territory
MARKET WRAP: Rand tumbles 2% as dollar gains ground
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.