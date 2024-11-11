Raubex remains relentless in pursuit of growth
11 November 2024 - 20:21
After completing R65m worth of work every day in the first half of the financial year, Raubex — the contracting group specialising in construction supplies, mining services and road and civil engineering — is optimistic that it will be given more work in the second half.
Felicia Msiza, CEO of the JSE-listed company, said the company would not specifically seek more municipal contracts but was gunning for an optimal ratio of more private client and concessionaires’ work in its order book...
