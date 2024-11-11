Omnia explores options for loss-making chemicals unit
The group may sell parts of the noncore business while seeking partners to help with restructuring
11 November 2024 - 11:20
UPDATED 11 November 2024 - 19:48
Omnia has reported a boost in its core business operations in the half year, but encountered challenges in its regional agriculture business due to a severe drought and regulatory issues.
Its chemicals business also was still beset by the macroenvironment and the decline in SA’s manufacturing sector...
