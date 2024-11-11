Mining segment boosts Omnia’s first half
The chemicals segment was affected by difficult macroeconomic conditions in SA and a subdued manufacturing sector
11 November 2024 - 11:20
The mining segment boosted Omnia Holdings’ first half and the company says it foresees more to come from this unit as it demonstrates potential for growth, underpinned by increasing demand and expanding opportunities in global markets.
Omnia reported a 5% rise in revenue in the six months ended September to R10.93bn, while operating profit grew 17% to R802m...
