Stellantis to cut 400 jobs at Detroit parts facility

A screen displays the company logo for Stellantis N.V. on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York City, US. File photo: BRENDAN McDERMID/REUTERS
Detroit — Stellantis added to its rising tally of layoffs on Friday, saying 400 workers at a Detroit automotive parts facility would indefinitely lose their jobs as the carmaker reduces costs in its struggling North American business.
“As Stellantis navigates a transitional year, the focus is on realigning its US operations to ensure a strong start to 2025,” the company said . The automaker on Wednesday laid off about 1,100 employees at a Jeep Gladiator plant in Ohio, and in August cut as many as 2,450 unionised jobs at a Michigan facility as it ended production of the Ram 1500 Classic truck.
Stellantis’ emphasis on cost-cutting has intensified as CEO Carlos Tavares tries to reverse its sliding sales and profits in the US. Tavares recently shook up his top management, and the company announced he would retire after his contract ends in early 2026. Stellantis’ stock is down about 41% this year. While the company has reduced its salaried workforce through voluntary buyouts, job cuts among its manufacturing employees, represented by the United Auto Workers union, have gathered the most attention from politicians.
President-elect Donald Trump recently warned that he would place a 100% tariff on Stellantis if the automaker tried moving US jobs to Mexico.
“Our members are ready to build Jeeps, but management’s missteps are standing in their way. We are prepared to use every tool in our arsenal to fight back,” the union said in a statement. The UAW endorsed vice-president Kamala Harris for US president and sharply rebuked Trump. UAW president Shawn Fain has threatened a nationwide walkout at Stellantis facilities, alleging the automaker has failed to keep promises it made with the union last autumn. Some local union chapters have voted to authorise a strike. Nearly 80 members of Congress last month urged Stellantis to honour investment commitments that are part of its agreement with the union.
Stellantis has said it is abiding by contract terms.
Reuters
