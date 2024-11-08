Investors flee troubled Murray & Roberts
The stock is down nearly 50% over three days
08 November 2024 - 05:00
UPDATED 08 November 2024 - 15:42
Investors are fleeing Murray & Roberts (M&R), sending the company’s share price down nearly 50% over the past three days, as the group’s cash crunch places its future increasingly in the hands of lenders.
The engineering company, which hasn’t paid a dividend since 2019, spooked the market with a dire trading update on Tuesday in which it warned of a plunge in earnings and “liquidity constraints” in the SA business that are delaying much-needed cash-generating projects...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.