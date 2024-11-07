Companies / Industrials

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Sappi CEO Steve Binnie on navigating a tough year

Business Day TV speaks to Sappi CEO Steve Binnie

07 November 2024 - 20:27
by Business Day TV
Steve Binnie. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Steve Binnie. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

Sappi has had a tough year, with profit declining 87%. Business Day TV caught up with the pulp and paper producer’s CEO, Steve Binnie, to unpack the factors that contributed to the performance.

