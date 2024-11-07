WATCH: Sappi CEO Steve Binnie on navigating a tough year

Business Day TV speaks to Faheema Adia from Momentum Securities
Changes to US foreign policy could spell doom for indebted South Africans
The utility says it has started the process to cut supply to City Power due to unpaid bills of R6.3bn, R4.9bn of which is arrears debt
The long-standing Zuma ally is among several EFF leaders who have left the red berets to join MK
Group sticks to full-year guidance as free cash flow leaps, output stays relatively unchanged
Despite various challenges, the recent Southern African Transport and Logistics Reportfinds that the export outlook for SA and many of its neighbours remains 'remarkably robust', particularly for ...
Monetary policy committee votes 8-1 to cut rates to 4.75% from 5%
Polish world number two eliminated despite 6-1 6-0 demolition of Daria Kasatkina
The V8 powered Ferrari 248 marked the end of the outfit’s dominant era in Formula 1
Sappi has had a tough year, with profit declining 87%. Business Day TV caught up with the pulp and paper producer’s CEO, Steve Binnie, to unpack the factors that contributed to the performance.
NEWS LEADER
Most Read
