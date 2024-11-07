Grindrod temporarily suspends operations in Maputo and Matola
Suspension comes after SA closed the Lebombo Border amid protests about the October election outcome in Mozambique
07 November 2024 - 10:21
Ports, terminals and logistics operator Grindrod says it has temporarily suspended its operation in Maputo and Matola after the outbreak of post-election protests in Mozambique.
“Following the closure of the Lebombo Border connecting SA and Mozambique, a suspension of rail operations and to ensure safety of our employees, Grindrod's port and terminal operations in Maputo and Matola are temporarily suspended,” it said in a statement on Thursday...
