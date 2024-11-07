Grindrod hits pause on operations in Maputo over protests
Move comes after SA closes Lebombo border as the October election results spark violence
07 November 2024 - 10:21
UPDATED 07 November 2024 - 20:06
Ports, terminals and logistics operator Grindrod, a major player in ports, terminals and logistics, has hit the pause button on its operations in Maputo and Matola after the outbreak of post-election protests in Mozambique.
Grindrod, whose transport solutions cover destinations in Mozambique, Malawi, Zimbabwe, Zambia, SA, Tanzania and Eswatini, said it would continue to assess the situation before deciding when to resume. ..
