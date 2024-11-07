Chinese firm set to complete buyout of SA’s largest geyser maker
07 November 2024 - 05:00
Swedish multinational home appliance manufacturer Electrolux is a step closer from selling its SA water-heating business to China-based Haier Smart Home for nearly R2.5bn after the Competition Commission recommended that the deal be approved.
The competition watchdog on Wednesday said the proposed deal could go ahead as it did not undermine competition in the sector...
