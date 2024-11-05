Murray & Roberts crashes on cash crunch
05 November 2024 - 19:42
Murray & Roberts (M&R) lost more than 20% of its market value on Tuesday after announcing it was in talks to refinance its debt and sell assets as it seeks to overcome a cash crunch at its SA business.
The construction and engineering company, valued at just over R1bn, ended the day 22% lower on the JSE after informing shareholders that its SA business had been “severely” affected by liquidity constraints...
