Aveng upbeat as it charts new path
The group entered the 2025 financial year in a strong position, with work in hand of A$3.1bn
Aveng, which is gearing up to split into two separate entities, is upbeat about its prospects for its infrastructure and building divisions which hold a substantial amount of work in hand, citing opportunities for contract and volume extensions with existing clients in the mining division.
After suffering a severe loss owing to delays at the Batangas liquefied natural gas (BLNG) terminal project in Southeast Asia, Aveng has recovered and embarked on several internal structural changes such as changing its reporting currency from the rand to the Australian dollar to ensure the sustainable longevity of the group...
