Sephaku’s first half boosted by Dangote Cement SA

HEPS for the six months ended September are expected to be 72%-87% higher

BL Premium
01 November 2024 - 16:32
by Jacqueline Mackenzie

Building and construction materials group Sephaku Holdings expects to report higher first-half earnings thanks to a better performance from Dangote Cement SA.

Headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the six months ended September are expected to be 72%-87% higher at 13c-14.1c, the group said in a statement on Friday...

