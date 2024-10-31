SAB shines in AB InBev’s third quarter
31 October 2024 - 10:14
UPDATED 31 October 2024 - 18:39
AB InBev’s local arm SAB maintained its growth streak in the third quarter thanks to a combination of price hikes and the ability to offer more expensive items like premium beer, despite its parent reporting lower beer sales in major regions like the US, Mexico and China.
SAB CEO Richard “Boris” Rivett-Carnac said the group was targeting growth in the premium beer segment and in the beyond beer portfolio, where it typically earns higher margins...
