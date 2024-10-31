An employee works at a line bottling beer. File photo: ILYA NAYMUSHIN/REUTERS
London — Anheuser-Busch InBev on Thursday reported third-quarter profits, revenues and volumes all well behind forecasts, as the top brewer sold less beer in key markets such as the US, Mexico and China.
The world’s largest beer maker, however, also raised its full-year guidance and announced a $2bn share buyback over the next 12 months.
“Our teams and partners continue to execute our strategy and we are confident in our ability to deliver”, CEO Michel Doukeris said in a statement, adding AB InBev now expected full-year organic core profit (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, or ebitda) growth of between 6% and 8%, versus 4%-8% previously.
It reported 7.1% organic ebitda growth for the third quarter, versus analyst expectations for 8.6% growth.
Its revenues and volumes, meanwhile, rose 2.1% and declined 2.4%, compared to analyst forecasts for a 3.4% increase and 0.4% decline.
The maker of Stella Artois and Budweiser beer said it had sold less beer in the US, its largest market, with sales to wholesalers down 0.2% and sales to retailers down 3%. It did not give a reason for the fall.
It also reported a low single-digit decline in Mexico, another critical market for its beers, amid adverse weather and softer consumer demand.
Revenues and volumes were down 16.1% and 14.2% respectively in China, with AB InBev flagging particular weakness in sales in venues such as bars and restaurants.
AB InBev misses third-quarter forecasts as US sales fall
The beer maker has also raised its full-year guidance and announced a $2bn share buyback over the next 12 months
London — Anheuser-Busch InBev on Thursday reported third-quarter profits, revenues and volumes all well behind forecasts, as the top brewer sold less beer in key markets such as the US, Mexico and China.
The world’s largest beer maker, however, also raised its full-year guidance and announced a $2bn share buyback over the next 12 months.
“Our teams and partners continue to execute our strategy and we are confident in our ability to deliver”, CEO Michel Doukeris said in a statement, adding AB InBev now expected full-year organic core profit (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, or ebitda) growth of between 6% and 8%, versus 4%-8% previously.
It reported 7.1% organic ebitda growth for the third quarter, versus analyst expectations for 8.6% growth.
Its revenues and volumes, meanwhile, rose 2.1% and declined 2.4%, compared to analyst forecasts for a 3.4% increase and 0.4% decline.
The maker of Stella Artois and Budweiser beer said it had sold less beer in the US, its largest market, with sales to wholesalers down 0.2% and sales to retailers down 3%. It did not give a reason for the fall.
It also reported a low single-digit decline in Mexico, another critical market for its beers, amid adverse weather and softer consumer demand.
Revenues and volumes were down 16.1% and 14.2% respectively in China, with AB InBev flagging particular weakness in sales in venues such as bars and restaurants.
Reuters
BRAD WEBBER: Chance for new minister to scale back complexity in M&A activity
CA Sales reports earnings growth amid expansion
Consumers ditch tradition and embrace beverage innovation
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.