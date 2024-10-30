Steel firms fight Amsa’s call to end scrap export tax
30 October 2024 - 05:00
A war is brewing as a coalition of electric steel producers pushes back against calls by ArcelorMittal SA (Amsa) for authorities to discard the export tax on scrap steel.
The companies, which include Scaw Metals, Cape Gate, Veer Steel Mills, Unica Iron and Steel, Force Steel and Coega Steel, on Tuesday warned that scrapping the tax would cripple smaller, more environmentally conscious steel producers, who together account for 75% of SA’s long-steel production capacity...
