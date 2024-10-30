Bidvest concerned by state of basic infrastructure in SA
The group is calling for simplification of the regulations on public-private partnership
30 October 2024 - 05:00
Bidvest has warned that SA’s deteriorating basic infrastructure, characterised by a subpar rail system, poor port efficiencies, and declining water quality and availability, continues to redirect commodity flows to neighbouring countries.
While the change in cargo flows benefited its freight division’s Naval and Manica Group Namibia, the company has called for urgent reform and intervention from both the private and public sectors to improve the ease of doing business in the SA and attract future investment...
