Xiaomi chief touts Nurburgring record ahead of EV launch

Visitors film around Xiaomi's first electric vehicle, the SU7, displayed at an event in Beijing, China, in December last year. Picture: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO
Beijing — A prototype Chinese electric vehicle has set a record lap time at Germany’s gruelling Nurburgring track, its maker Xiaomi said on Tuesday just hours before a company event expected to reveal the production model of the car.
Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun said on Chinese social media platform Weibo that the SU7 Ultra prototype completed the circuit in 6 minutes and 46.874 seconds, claiming the title of fastest four-door car on the challenging track.
The 20.8km Nurburgring has been the automotive industry’s ultimate testing ground since 1927.
“As a newcomer to the automotive industry, Xiaomi has shown great determination and courage by taking on the Nürburgring challenge with its first car,” Lei wrote in Chinese.
Electric motors can improve on the acceleration of petrol-driven vehicles, and following the example of Tesla, Chinese EV makers have been competing to launch flagship models to take on luxury legacy sports cars and prove their technology and innovation capabilities.
Tesla’s Model S Plaid completed the Nurburgring Nordschleife circuit in 7 minutes and 25.231 seconds in 2023 and Xiaomi’s peer Nio also set a Nurburgring lap record in 2017 with its ET9.
The Chinese smartphone giant, which has been diversifying beyond its core business, entered the competitive electric vehicle market in March with its SU7 series, positioning it as a direct competitor to Tesla.
The company unveiled the SU7 Ultra prototype during Lei’s annual speech in July, marking its entry into the high-performance EV segment dominated by established players like Porsche.
With a three-motor all-wheel-drive system delivering 1,140kW, the Ultra variant can accelerate from 0 to 100km/h in 1.97 seconds and reach speeds of up to 350km/h, according to Xiaomi.
Tesla said the Model S Plaid, its quickest model, can achieve 100km/h in 1.99 seconds, while Lucid said its Sapphire can do it in 1.89 seconds.
The record Nurburgring lap was achieved on Monday after rain forced the team to abandon an attempt earlier in October.
Xiaomi chief touts Nurburgring record ahead of EV launch
The SU7 Ultra prototype lapped the circuit in 6m 46.874 secs, claiming the title of fastest four-door car on the track
Reuters
