PPC expects first-half headline earnings to rise as much as 18%
The improvement is due to an overall reduction in administration and other operating expenditure in the SA and Botswana group
28 October 2024 - 08:20
Cement producer PPC expects its first- half headline earnings to be as much as 18% higher than the previous year’s.
The group said in a statement on Monday that headline earnings per share for continuing operations for the six months ended August are expected to be 20c-23.5c compared with 20c a year ago...
