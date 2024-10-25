Companies / Industrials

Watch: Afrimat posts sharp drop in interim profit

Business Day TV spoke to CEO Andries van Heerden.

25 October 2024 - 10:26
by Business Day TV
Afrimat has employed specialists in its cement division. Picture: SUPPLIED
Afrimat has posted a near 80% decline in interim headline earnings, weighed down by lower iron ore prices, a strengthening rand and limitations on the export rail line. Business Day TV discussed the performance with CEO Andries van Heerden.

