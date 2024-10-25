Afrimat has employed specialists in its cement division. Picture: SUPPLIED
Afrimat has posted a near 80% decline in interim headline earnings, weighed down by lower iron ore prices, a strengthening rand and limitations on the export rail line. Business Day TV discussed the performance with CEO Andries van Heerden.
NEWS LEADER
Watch: Afrimat posts sharp drop in interim profit
Business Day TV spoke to CEO Andries van Heerden.
Afrimat has posted a near 80% decline in interim headline earnings, weighed down by lower iron ore prices, a strengthening rand and limitations on the export rail line. Business Day TV discussed the performance with CEO Andries van Heerden.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.