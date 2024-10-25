Mondi to permanently close Bulgaria mill after fire
Mondi expects about €100m of net closure costs for the Stambolijski mill, which it will book as a special item
25 October 2024 - 17:03
Sustainable packaging and paper company Mondi is to permanently close the Stambolijski mill in Bulgaria after a fire at the facility.
The group said on Friday a fire at the mill on September 24 caused extensive damage to the 100,000 tonne per annum brown kraft paper machine and stopped production at the site...
