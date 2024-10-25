KAP chair Patrick Quarmby to step down
25 October 2024 - 05:00
Diversified industrial manufacturer KAP says chair Patrick Quarmby will step down from his position at the end of the upcoming AGM in November after nearly 13 years on the board.
The JSE-listed group said Quarmby, who reached retirement age at 70, had served as a director on the board since 2012. He would also relinquish his post on the nomination and investment committees and retire as an independent non-executive director...
