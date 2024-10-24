Cashbuild grows revenue 5% in first quarter
Transactions through the tills rose 3% compared with a year ago, with new stores contributing less than 1% growth
24 October 2024 - 10:28
Building materials retailer Cashbuild has reported a 5% rise in revenue in the first quarter of its 2025 financial year.
For the 315 existing stores (in existence before July 2023), revenue increased by 4% and the six new stores contributed 1% growth, it said in an operational update on Thursday...
