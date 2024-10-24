Afrimat hit by raft of negative factors
However, it says the integration of the Lafarge acquisition is progressing according to plan
24 October 2024 - 08:00
Building materials and mining group Afrimat has reported an 80% decline in headline earnings per share (HEPS) as a raft of negative factors weighed on its first-half performance.
Afrimat felt the brunt of a declining iron ore price, a stronger rand, continued limitations on the export rail line, large industrial customers reducing offtake because of economic and unforeseeable circumstances, and losses in the cement business, it said in a statement on Thursday...
